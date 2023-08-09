Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.70 EPS.

Manitowoc Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTW. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

