Mark S. Garfield Sells 298 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Adobe stock opened at $520.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 919,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,554,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.5% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 12,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,003,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $490,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1,186.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
