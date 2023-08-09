Mark S. Garfield Sells 298 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $520.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 919,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,554,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.5% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 12,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,003,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $490,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1,186.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

