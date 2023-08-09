Medifast (NYSE:MED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medifast updated its Q3 guidance to $0.71-$1.2 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.71-$1.32 EPS.

Medifast Trading Down 6.9 %

MED opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $143.18. The company has a market cap of $974.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Medifast by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Medifast by 76.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 15.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

