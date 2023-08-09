Medifast (NYSE:MED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medifast updated its Q3 guidance to $0.71-$1.2 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.71-$1.32 EPS.
Medifast Trading Down 6.9 %
MED opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $143.18. The company has a market cap of $974.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22.
Medifast Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
