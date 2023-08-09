Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $73,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $73,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,481.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,824 shares of company stock worth $2,447,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

