Jeffrey A. Jewell Purchases 358 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $18,680.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,547.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after buying an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,314,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,629,000 after buying an additional 496,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

