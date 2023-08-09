Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director T L. Elder Sells 3,793 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $907.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $17,570,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,491,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,679,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

