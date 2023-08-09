Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Teradata Trading Down 17.0 %

NYSE TDC opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $59,279,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $41,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 414.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 606,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 488,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,294,000 after buying an additional 488,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

