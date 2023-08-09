Edward John Cooney Buys 1,500 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) CEO Edward John Cooney purchased 1,500 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $21,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,813.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Down 4.2 %

AFBI opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.37. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

