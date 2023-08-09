William Everett Mcdonald Sells 373 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Everett Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $323,391.09.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.46, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,708,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.