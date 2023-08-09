William Everett Mcdonald Sells 373 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
William Everett Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $323,391.09.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
Shares of CDAY opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.46, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
