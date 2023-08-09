Christina Shafer Sells 2,385 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) insider Christina Shafer sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $22,705.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,637 shares in the company, valued at $386,864.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $727,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $977,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $260,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $20,259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRNS

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.