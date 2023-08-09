Amazon.com, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $139.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.