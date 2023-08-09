Amy Stepnowski Sells 336 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $24,514.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $24,097.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HIG opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

