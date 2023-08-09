Cactus, Inc. (WHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Cactus has raised its dividend by an average of 69.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cactus to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WHD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cactus by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

