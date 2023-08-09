Kenneth Rogozinski Purchases 2,000 Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Stock

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,182.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GHI opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $362.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHI. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

