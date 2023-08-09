Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Releases Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter.

NYSE OSG opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $319.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.50. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,541 shares in the company, valued at $783,632.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

