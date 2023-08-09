Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

