Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.77.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,388 shares of company stock valued at $877,022. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,666 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 84,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,065 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 86,736 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,920 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

