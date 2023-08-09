Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $230.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 174.50%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPAD

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Insider Transactions at Offerpad Solutions

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,164.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,044,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,918,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth $161,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.