Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $230.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 174.50%.
View Our Latest Analysis on OPAD
Offerpad Solutions Price Performance
Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.
Insider Transactions at Offerpad Solutions
In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,164.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,044,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,918,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth $161,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Offerpad Solutions
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.