NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for NCR in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. NCR has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NCR by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,842 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

