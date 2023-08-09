Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.
PRI stock opened at $215.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.78. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.21%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $210,472,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
