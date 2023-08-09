Brokers Issue Forecasts for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $16.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.28 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial stock opened at $230.78 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after buying an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after buying an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

