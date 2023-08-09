Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Koninklijke Philips Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke Philips’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHG. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

