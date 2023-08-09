Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

