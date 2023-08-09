Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.
Get Our Latest Report on Olaplex
Olaplex Stock Down 9.5 %
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Olaplex by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Olaplex
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.