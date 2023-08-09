Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

Olaplex Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Olaplex by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

