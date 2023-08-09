Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

NASDAQ BYND opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

