Pentair’s (PNR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Shares of PNR opened at $71.72 on Monday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 284,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 320,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after buying an additional 76,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pentair by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Pentair by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 678,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,828,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

