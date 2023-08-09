Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.19.

Qualys Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $143.69 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,441 shares of company stock worth $6,219,712. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

