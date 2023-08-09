Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 11,200 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $595,168.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 242,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,691.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $514,192.00.
- On Monday, June 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPT opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
