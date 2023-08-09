Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 11,200 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $595,168.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 242,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,691.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $514,192.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sprout Social by 99,513.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563,819 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,820,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 381,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 348,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 952,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after buying an additional 318,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

