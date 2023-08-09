AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15, reports. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 1,113.38%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.
AnaptysBio Price Performance
NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $32.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 41.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
