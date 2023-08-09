AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15, reports. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 1,113.38%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 41.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

