The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.09 million.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Hackett Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 187,530 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Hackett Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.