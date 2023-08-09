MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSCI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $13.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.98 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $548.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.23. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after purchasing an additional 194,606 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

