ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $571.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $323.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

