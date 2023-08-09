Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

