Gala Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $595.44 million and approximately $59.37 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,169,068,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,182,766,081 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

