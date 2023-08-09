Creditcoin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $48.64 million and approximately $20.02 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 244,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

