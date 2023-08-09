IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Mizuho

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

IDA opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

