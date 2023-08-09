Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) PT Raised to $22.00 at Mizuho

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPNG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.02.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coupang has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Coupang by 3,289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,459,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,959 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Coupang by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Coupang by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 411,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 337,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

