Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at UBS Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $88.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,144,000 after buying an additional 756,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

