Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

