PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Get PG&E alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

PG&E Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.53 on Monday. PG&E has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PG&E by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,520 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 335,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.