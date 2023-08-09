Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at HSBC

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its target price raised by HSBC from $416.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $381.74 on Monday. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.05 and its 200 day moving average is $357.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

