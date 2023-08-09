Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $650.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.49 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is -47.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AE

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.