Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $650.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.49 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AE
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Resources & Energy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Oil & Gas Are Moving In August, Here Are The 3 Industry Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.