XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $83.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company's stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded XPO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

