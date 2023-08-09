Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

