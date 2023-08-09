StockNews.com Downgrades E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Sell

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

SSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSP

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of SSP opened at $10.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.