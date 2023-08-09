8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 8X8 updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

8X8 stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $489.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,152 shares of company stock valued at $206,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 773,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 215,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 39.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

