Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

SEMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $9.75 on Monday. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semrush will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $77,716.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,405.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $77,716.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,405.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Semrush by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Semrush by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Semrush by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

