Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Get Semrush alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Semrush

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $9.75 on Monday. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Semrush had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.43 million. Research analysts expect that Semrush will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semrush news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $50,815.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,535,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $50,815.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,553 shares of company stock worth $4,752,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Semrush by 4.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Semrush by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.