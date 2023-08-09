Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Inogen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of INGN stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inogen by 447.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 553,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $6,687,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,786,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Inogen by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 273,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 246,829 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 1,774.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 221,991 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

