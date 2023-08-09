Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY23 guidance to $9.20-$9.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$9.90 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $521.60 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.25.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $550.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.04.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

